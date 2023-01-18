scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Indigo flight incident: Opposition leaders hit out at Tejasvi Surya’s for ‘compromising passengers’ safety’

Tejasvi Surya, national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha and the party’s MP from Bengaluru South, allegedly opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo aircraft before takeoff, at the Chennai airport on December 10 last year.

Sources at the airline confirmed that it was Surya, who was travelling with the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai. (File)
Opposition party leaders came down heavily on the BJP after the incident of its Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya allegedly trying to open the emergency exit door of the Indigo Flight was reported.

Calling out the BJP VIP ‘Brats’, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “The BJP VIP Brats ! How dare the airline complain? Is it the norm for the BJP power elite? Did it compromise passenger safety? Ohhh! U can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIP’s !”

Sharing a picture of Surya and Indigo jet, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, without naming the BJP MP, tweeted, “Seems someone is too eager to achieve big in political life. It doesn’t happen this way. Success in politics is a factor of humility and perseverance, not volatility and arrogance.”

Asking for strict action, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted. “Has ? Indigo reported this incident to DGCA? Shouldn’t one? take suo moto cognisance of this incident? What if this happened once the aircraft had taken off rather than when it was taxiing on the runway, should an apology suffice?”

 

Supriya Shrinate, the chairperson social media and digital platforms, demanded a lesson be taught to the BJP MP. She tweeted: A mischievous man opens the emergency exit door on a flight, causing the flight to be delayed by 3 hours, the name of the person who put people at risk and inconvenience was not revealed for a month Drunk on power – that MP spreads hatred everyday This spoiled Tejasvi Surya needs to be taught a lesson.

Tamil Nadu DMK MLA T R B Rajaa criticised Tejasvi Surya and said: “A passenger who witnessed what happened onboard told TNM that the passengers panicked when the door was opened. “Thankfully it happened when the flight was on the ground.” It would have been really bad if something like this had happened mid-air!”

The airline released a statement on Tuesday, over a month after the incident, following some media reports on it. While the reports named Surya, IndiGo, however, did not name anyone in its statement.

“A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight’s departure,” the airline said.

But sources at the airline confirmed that it was Surya, who was traveling with the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:13 IST
