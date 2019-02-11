Opposition leaders fighting for survival: BJP

With opposition leaders coming in support of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s fast here, the BJP Monday claimed that its rivals joining hands will help it as all of them are “in a dock” over one charge or another.

Advertising

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told reporters that his party opponents are coming together against the “honest” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their political survival.

“This sight will help us. They are all in a dock over some charges and fighting for their political survival. They have no agenda and no leader,” he said.

He said this is a sight of “maha-milawat” (high adulteration), a term used by Modi to describe the coming together of opposition leaders against him.

Rao also hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu dubbing his fast a “drama” and asserted he is certain to lose power in the assembly elections.

Advertising

Naidu was on a daylong fast demanding the special category status for his state.