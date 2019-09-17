Opposition leaders condemn PSA move against NC chief Farooq Abdullah

The Congress on Monday condemned the invoking of PSA against Farooq Abdullah, with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad saying it is the country’s “misfortune” that leaders who fought for its unity and integrity have been put behind bars.

“I strongly condemn it. It is most unfortunate that a (former) chief minister of one of the oldest political parties in Kashmir (has been detained). Each chief minister, and each political party be it Congress, NC and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir have tried their best to fight militancy. If there is no militancy today, it is because of these political parties and not the BJP,” he told reporters.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury called the move a “brazen attack on democratic rights and civil liberties of a sitting MP” and “a cowardly afterthought by the BJP government”.

CPI general secretary D Raja said it “shows the brazen arbitrariness of the Union government” and “authoritarian way of ruling the state.”