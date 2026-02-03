Opposition, Govt face off in Rajya Sabha over communal rift, SIR

NDA highlights 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 04:48 AM IST
Opp, Govt face off in RS over communal rift, SIRSamajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and other members leave after attending the Budget Session of Parliament on Monday. (PTI)
THE Opposition parties on Monday attacked the government over rising communal polarisation, unemployment, voter issues in SIR exercises and alleged irregularities in government schemes as the Rajya Sabha commenced discussions on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address.

The Treasury benches defended the government’s performance over the last 12 years, seeking to highlight that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and stressed the government’s motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Initiating the discussion on the motion of thanks, nominated MP and Kerala BJP vice-president C Sadanandan Master said from day one, the NDA government has espoused the cause of social justice and poverty eradication. BJP’s Medha Kulkarni and JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, too, lavished praise on the government’s performance over the last 12 years.

The Opposition’s charge was led by senior Congress leader Digivijaya Singh, TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva.

Digvijaya Singh questioned the government’s claims of inclusive governance, accusing it of sowing divisions among communities. “They said sabka saath, sabka vikas, and then added sabka vishwaas and prayaas. But are Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, Christians part of their slogan? People’s homes are getting bulldozed based on their religion,” he said.

Master, who was making his maiden speech, appreciated the President’s address. He said the speech articulated a clear and confident vision towards Viksit Bharat, inclusive growth, national security, development and social justice.

“Crores of our fellow citizens are benefiting… If Bharat is standing tall on the global stage, it is only because of the sadhana (perseverance) and uncompromising resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have moved from the fragility of promises to the solidity of delivering,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

TMC’s Sagarika Ghose made a scathing attack on the government for its “denial of present realities”. Ghose listed the grievances of voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, irregularities and frauds pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General, and environmental pollution as some of the failures of the government. She accused the government of imposing tyranny, citing the example of comedians who have faced actions. “This government wants to exercise tyranny by shutting down the power of laughter… They get a D Grade for denial of realities,” Ghose said.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh questioned the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged demolition of the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, and accused the government of ruining the famous ghats by the Ganga. “You would have rioted if another government did something like this. Ask the people on the ground how angry they are,” he said.

JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha said the 25 crore people have moved out of the poverty bracket and become part of the country’s new middle class. “This middle class is spearheading the new economy. Strong growth in India is projected to offset the slowdown (globally),” he said. He also criticised the Opposition parties over the SIR issue and claimed that in the Bihar elections, which happened after the SIR exercise, no one could find a person who had been stripped of their vote.

Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics.

