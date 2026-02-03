Opposition, Govt face off in Rajya Sabha over communal rift, SIR

THE Opposition parties on Monday attacked the government over rising communal polarisation, unemployment, voter issues in SIR exercises and alleged irregularities in government schemes as the Rajya Sabha commenced discussions on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address.

The Treasury benches defended the government’s performance over the last 12 years, seeking to highlight that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and stressed the government’s motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Initiating the discussion on the motion of thanks, nominated MP and Kerala BJP vice-president C Sadanandan Master said from day one, the NDA government has espoused the cause of social justice and poverty eradication. BJP’s Medha Kulkarni and JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, too, lavished praise on the government’s performance over the last 12 years.