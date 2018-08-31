Opposition furore over Yogi Adityanath remarks, Speaker reserves order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Opposition parties on Thursday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of using “unparliamentary language” during his speech in the House and demanded expunction of the remarks from proceedings.

Members of the SP, BSP and Congress wore black ribbons in the state assembly to protest against the CM’s remarks.

Taking potshots at the Opposition’s bid to put up a united front in the state, Adityanath on Wednesday had said, “Samajwadi Party ke neta kehte hain ki Rahul (Gandhi) humare neta nahi ho sakte kyonki woh is yogya nahi hain ki unhe pradhan mantri ke pad ka umeedwar banaya jaye.woh humare gathbandan ka nahi hai, lekin woh jabardasti chipak jate hain (SP leaders say Rahul is not their leader because he is not a deserving candidate for the prime minister’s post.They say he is not a leader of our alliance but he forcefully tries to stick to it),” Yogi had said.

He further said, “Chipko andolan ek Uttar Pradesh mein naya chal raha hai. BSP kehti hai ki SP se humari doori waisi hi hai… pata nahi… saanp ka baccha hamesha saanp hi hota hai, woh kabhi nevla nahi ho sakta. Jinki dank marne ki aadat hogi woh dank hi marenge (A Chipko movement of sorts has begun in Uttar Pradesh. BSP says it has maintained its distance from SP. The offspring of a snake is always a snake, it can’t be a mongoose. Those who have a habit of stinging will continue to sting).”

He made the remarks in the state Assembly after the Opposition walked out claiming that Dalits were being suppressed in the state.

As soon as the House met on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury raised the issue and said, “Yesterday, the Chief Minister used unparliamentary language… There have been instances in the past where similar objectionable comments were expunged…”

Supporting Chowdhury, BSP leader Lalji Verma said Adityanath used “unparliamentary language while comparing people or party with animals”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, however, said no unparliamentary language was used and the Chief Minister did not name any leader. Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said he would sit with the minister and discuss the issue and added that “he is reserving his decision on the matter”.

