Opposition encouraging miscreants, PFI-foreign nexus behind violence: UP Deputy CM

Maintaining that India is a country of Muslims as much as it is of Hindus, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday alleged that Opposition parties were indirectly “encouraging” miscreants by questioning the government on the new citizenship law “instead of telling people the truth”.

He also alleged the possible involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) and foreign countries and said that Opposition was “using the same kind of propaganda on the new law as in the Pakistani parliament”.

“It is sad that even when NRC (National Register of Citizens) has not come into force, Samajwadi Party president (Akhilesh Yadav) is saying things like people have to stand in queues for NRC. Words that can incite people should not be used. Senior political leaders should have control over what they speak, especially when there is an environment of anarchy and people are getting involved in violence. In such times, the Opposition is equally responsible for peace. They should be telling the truth on CAA and not about something which is yet to come. One thing hasn’t ended and you are talking about another,” Sharma told mediapersons.

“Instead of inciting anyone, they should tell the reality about CAA, which is not against any Indian… Both the government and the BJP is reaching out to the minority community to say this. We will be reaching around 3 crore people. This country is of Hindus as well as of Muslims, and we all have contributed to the progress of this country. Those who are creating differences in our unity and brotherhood are those who have been rejected by the voters. People are with the BJP and those demotivated by it are adding fuel to such incidents from behind the curtains,” the Deputy CM added.

Alleging the involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) and foreign countries in the violent protests, he said, “The PFI I would call a smaller version of (banned terror outfit) SIMI… Their connection with foreign countries cannot be denied. It is sad that the language of Pakistan is being used… What is the reason that their (Pakistani) prime minister and foreign minister are giving speeches about CAA in Pakistan assembly, the same kind of propaganda is being spread by senior leaders of the Opposition?” he said.

