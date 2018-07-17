Opposition draws House plan, no unanimity on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post

Opposition leaders met ahead of the Monsoon session in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Opposition leaders met ahead of the Monsoon session in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Top Opposition leaders met on Monday and identified issues to be raised in Parliament in the Monsoon Session, beginning Wednesday, to take on the NDA government, but there was no unanimity on fielding a joint candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The post fell vacant after P J Kurien’s retirement.

Sources said lack of unanimity on which party should have the candidate prompted them to delay the decision and wait for the election process to be announced.

The issue came up for discussion as leaders referred to reports that the ruling party could delay the election. It was pointed out in the meeting that Article 89 of the Constitution stipulates that the vacancy has to be filled up at the earliest.

“The council of States shall, as soon as may be, choose a member of the council to be Deputy an thereof and, so often as the office of Deputy Chairman becomes vacant, the council shall choose another member to be Deputy chairman thereof,” states clause 2 of Article 89.

Sources said it was decided that leaders of the larger parties will meet again soon to take a final call on the issue.

While the Congress has indicated that it is ready to back a non-Congress candidate from the Opposition, the Left parties are agreeable to a candidate from the Trinamool Congress, which is said to be keen to have its MP as the joint candidate. A senior Left leader said the Opposition can explore acceptable candidate from parties such as the SP, BSP, DMK and NCP.

“We have discussed but we have not taken names…we are for a consensus candidate,” senior CPI leader D Raja said. “Opposition parties will collectively decide whenever situation demands…the process has to begin. We are for filling up the vacancy as early as possible…we don’t know what is the thinking of the government.”

The Opposition has decided to seek discussions on rising incidents of lynching, the job situation, agrarian distress, state of the economy and devaluation of rupee, price-rise, and the issue of reservation for SC/STs in universities, among others. It indicated there could be an “impasse” if these issues are not allowed to be discussed.

“Lynching is the key…all others issues are standard issues that always come up,” a senior opposition leader said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government, and not the Opposition, will be responsible if there is a deadlock. “These are the issues of the people. If the government allows us to discuss these issues in both Houses, we will allow the Houses to function smoothly…. Legislations can be passed and we will benefit,” he said.

Besides Azad, the Congress was represented by Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma. Among other leaders present are NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (TMC), Satish Chandra Misra (BSP), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Misa Bharti (RJD), T K S Elangovan (DMK), Mohammed Salim (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), D Kupendra Reddy (JD-S), N K Premachandran (RSP), Jose K Mani (KC-M) and Muslim League’s P K Kunhalikutty.

