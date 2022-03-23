Opposition disrupts Question Hour over fuel price hike, LS briefly adjourned

Protests by the Opposition over the hike in fuel prices stalled the proceedings of the Lok Sabha for 25 minutes. Taking strong exception to the protests during the Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla asked the MPs to “stop the pre-planned stalling of the House”.

Opposition MPs including those from the Congress, DMK, Left and TMC trooped to the well when the House met and started raising slogans against the price rise of petroleum products.

The Congress and DMK MPs were holding banners that read “Gas Cylinder at Rs 1000” and “Stop the loot with the gas cylinder Price hike and Diesel-Petrol price hike”.

After taking up the Question Hour amidst the chaos, the Speaker asked the MPs to go back to their seats. He said he would give them a chance to speak during the Zero Hour. “You can raise the matter during Zero Hour. This is Question Hour and you are expected to raise questions on people’s issues during this time”

“This kind of pre-planned blocking of the house is not good. You should take your seat,” he said before adjourning the house till 12 noon.