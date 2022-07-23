Opposition disrupts Lok Sabha over price rise, GST on packaged food

July 23, 2022 4:17:59 am
Lok Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes for the fifth consecutive day with the Opposition disrupting the proceedings with sloganeering against the increased taxes on fuel and packaged foods. The government, which assured that it is ready for a debate, accused the Opposition of “depriving” the rights of the MPs who want to raise the issues in Parliament.
The government reiterated that it is ready to discuss the GST in the House as and when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is down with Covid, gets recovered and returns to Parliament. However, the Opposition MPs, who staged a protest demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue before the House met, did not go back to their seats.
The Speaker first adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon and later till 2 pm. As the House met in the morning, Congress, DMK and Left MPs rushed to the well of the House raising placards and shouting slogans like “Tanashahi bandh karein; nahin chalegi tanashahi; and dadagiri bandh karein”.
Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour but could not proceed as the MPs increased their sloganeering.
Subscriber Only Stories
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi took strong exception to the continuous disruptions in the Lok Sabha. Assuring that a discussion on GST could be held as soon as the finance minister recovers from Covid and returns to work, Joshi said: “You could raise the issue during the Zero Hour, you don’t want the Question Hour nor any debate…”
With the Opposition not paying heed to the Speaker’s requests to go back to their seats, Birla adjourned the proceedings for 45 minutes. When the House met again at 12, Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair, also asked the Opposition that they should use the floor of the House for debate. The House was again adjourned after a few minutes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Grand celebrations to mark 75th I-Day: Uttar Pradesh Govt
Govt data in Lok Sabha: Ex-servicemen getting govt jobs declining in numbers since 2015
Kolkata: TMC says BJP scared of July 21 rally, saffron camp hits back
SSC job ‘scam’: Rs 20 crore seized as ED raids houses of 2 Bengal ministers, others
Explained: Meant to boost revenue, new liquor policy ran into trouble from early on
14 years after split, Jamiat factions start merger process
Under L-G fire, AAP steps up attack on Centre
Behind problem of illegal colonies in Punjab, realtors who didn’t apply for regularisation
Bhagwant Mann govt to take ‘policy route’ to bypass Raj Bhawan, regularise 35K contract jobs
Withdrawal of security: HC questions Punjab over info leak
No provision for transfer of students studying abroad to Indian varsities: Govt
MPs absent, Bills seeking repeal of places of worship Act, on UCC not introduced