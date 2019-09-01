Opposition demotivated by response to my yatra, says Manohar Lal Khattar

One week before his Jan Aashirwad Yatra concludes, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday claimed that the large turnout in the districts covered so far has “demotivated” opposition leaders.

Advertising

“The massive support for the Yatra has demotivated opposition leaders. Large crowds of people gathered each day at the 70-80 points we have covered, to welcome the yatra and extend their support,” Khattar said addressing people in Gurgaon.

Saturday was the tenth day of the yatra, which has now covered 55 constituencies of the state where polls are due in October.

“The way this yatra is receiving the blessings of large crowds everywhere clearly indicates the public is happy with our work in the last five years,” Khattar said.

Advertising

Addressing people in Narnaul, Khattar said his government has “done more than it promised in the last five years”. “Today, 24 hour electricity is being supplied to 4,137 villages. If you all want 24×7 electricity, you will have to get the meters installed at your houses, stop power theft and pay outstanding bills. For this, the government will provide a facility of installments,” he said.

On allegations of poor employment rate in the state, Khattar said, “People in Haryana have got jobs in a transparent manner”.

In Rewari, the CM claimed that his government purchased “every single grain of millet, mustard and sunflower” produced in the state in the last five years. “The government ensured that water reaches Ahirwal, where it had never reached in the last 30 years. We have implemented schemes for everyone and now we are moving towards making every family prosperous,” he added.

In Bawal, he said, “Out of the 7,900 CM announcements made during the last five years, work on maximum have either been completed or is in progress, while work on 6,300 announcements, which were incomplete for the last 10 years of the previous government has been completed”.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 projects worth Rs 177 crore for Bawal Assembly constituency, including construction of bus stand, power substation and water supply projects.

“Around 6,20,000 complaints were received on the CM window, of which 5,80,000 have been settled”, Khattar added.

The yatra will conclude in Rohtak on September 8 with a public rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. State BJP chief Subhash Barala said, “Rohtak rally will be a historical gathering. It will not only be a symbol of our victory but also an eye opener for the opposition”.

Haryana BJP now launches Selfie with Panna Pramukh

The Haryana BJP has launched yet another mass-contact programme – Selfie with Panna Pramukh. A Panna Pramukh is the most prominent person of the area whose name figures on one page of the voter list of a particular polling booth. BJP has a network of thousands of such Panna Pramukhs. All ministers, MLAs and district and block level leaders of the party are maintaining direct contact with Panna Pramukhs, asking them to get selfies clicked with party workers and post it on social media. The drive will be carried out from September 1 till 3rd. “Through this drive, our basic aim is to convey our government’s performance and policies to each and every citizen of our state,” state party chief Subhash Barala said.