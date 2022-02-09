Opposition demands Shah statement on hijab row, walks out of Lok Sabha

THE HIJAB row in Karnataka found an echo in Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with opposition parties staging a walkout demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

With the opposition protesting over the issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is the MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad, told reporters outside the House: “All students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools and administration. Law and order must be maintained in the state. We need to see who are these people instigating the students.”

Opposition Congress raised the issue during Zero Hour, seeking a statement from Shah “on the atrocities being committed on Muslim girls in Karnataka in the name of hijab”. But the BJP members protested, saying the matter is sub judice as it is pending in Karnataka High Court. Pointing out that wearing hijab is not a crime, the opposition parties – Congress, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, MDMK, Muslim League and JMM – staged a walkout.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Inside the House, we talk about lofty ideas – sabka saath sabka vikas… and we talk about equality. Lot of people follow different religions. People have different identities linked with their religion. Hindus wear tilak on their forehead. Muslim women wear hijab. Wearing a hijab is not a crime.” “There is an attempt to force the girls to take off their hijabs,” Chowdhury said, adding that the Union Home Minister should make a statement on the matter in the House.

But BJP’s Shivakumar Udasi alleged that the Congress was making unnecessary hue and cry. “All the courts have said that public interest should prevail… It is a state matter also,” he said. Udasi said the matter was pending in Karnataka High Court.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden has given a notice for an adjournment motion on the issue. “Several educational institutions in Karnataka have started to bar students from wearing the hijab, though there is no government-mandated rule against the same. Wearing hijab is a fundamental right of the students, violation of Article 25 of Indian Constitution by the Karnataka government shows its negligence of Constitution of India,” the notice said.

However, the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion on the issue.

Outside the House, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka, said the issue was being politicised.