scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha

Amid sloganeering, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned thrice – first time by Vice-Chairman Harivansh, and then twice by Dr Sasmit Patra who was in the Chair.

Written by Esha Roy | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 1:53:31 am
Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 25, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Rajya Sabha on Monday could function only for 127 minutes amid protests by the Opposition for not being allowed to discuss the price rise issue. Amid sloganeering, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned thrice – first time by Vice-Chairman Harivansh, and then twice by Dr Sasmit Patra who was in the Chair.

The debate on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, was continually interrupted in the Upper House.

When NCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan, who was calling the attention of the Health Minister to the rising cases of post-Covid complications, an issue that was slotted for debate, rose to speak, she said the price rise should be discussed first. “All the notices (Rule 267) are on the price rise issue. Since the Chairman has not admitted this, we will not be discussing it,’’ said Harivansh.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress) said they had been demanding a debate on the price rise for six days. “This is why we have given notices under Rule 267. This is a big issue for the public. Why the government doesn’t want to discuss this?’’ he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress said since 2017, the government has not admitted notices under Rule 267 even once.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that the disruptions by the Opposition were disappointing. “There are many important steps that the government has taken as a result of which there is less price rise in the country than in other nations. The government wants a discussion, it is the Opposition that is running away from it,’’ Goyal said.

On continuous disruptions in the House and notices under Rule 267, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said: “The matter of Rule 267 has been raised – there has been commotion around this since morning. Now, point of order is being raised under Rule 259. You should accept that under Rule 258, the Chairman’s ruling is final. If members create disorder in the House – then it should be published in the bulletin that they did not obey the ruling of the House. Under Hamid Ansari, this used to be done, so that the country knows that those who are demanding point of order are the ones who don’t follow it. This should be revived.”

During the debate on the Weapons of Mass Destruction Amendment Bill, which is aimed at freezing finances and assets that are used for financing the WMD, BJP member Ajay Pratap Singh said that victims of terror attacks in India and elsewhere have just one crime – that “they belong to a different belief system”. Singh also said that during a national crisis under the Congress rule, then opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had agreed to rise above politics and support the government on national security. “Vajpayeeji did not think of political gains on matters of national security,’’ said Singh.

Objecting to Singh, AAP’s Raghav Chadha raised a point of order under Rule 110, on the scope of debate, pointing out that Singh had not been discussing the merits of the Bill at all.

Many BJP members hit out at the Opposition for not letting the debate to happen. “I think, the members of the Opposition must understand the significance of this legislation. This is a very important legislation to control financing to weapons of mass destruction and terror activities. This discussion was supposed to have happened last Thursday. This was only delayed to allow the Opposition members to participate in the debate. But the manner in which the Opposition is behaving is extremely disturbing,’’said GVL Narasimha Rao of the BJP.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement