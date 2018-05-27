Opposition criticises Centre on fuel price hike

Congress workers protest with bullock carts. Vishal Srivastav Congress workers protest with bullock carts. Vishal Srivastav

Targeting the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre, the BSP and SP Saturday said that it had failed on all fronts.

“PM Narendra Modi always keeps calling his every work as historic and probably this is the reason why fuel prices have risen to a historic level,” said BSP chief Mayawati, adding the BSP would start a countrywide agitation if this was not controlled.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “Raajneeti me bhrashtachar ka khel, Banking system hua fail. Petrol, diesel ke daam uchhtam, Dollar ke mukable Rupee nyuntam. Desh se ghotalebaaz faraar, videshon me dikhave ka karaar. Menhgai pe GST ki maar. Dalit, gareeb, mahila par vaar. Kisan, berozgar, karobari behaal, Mubarak hon ye chaar saal (game of corruption in politics, banking system is failed… petrol and diesel price are at the highest, rupee price is at the lowest… Those involved in scams have left the country. There is the GST blow over inflation. Attack on Dalits, poor and women. Farmers, unemployed and businessmen are in pain… Congratulations on these four years).”

