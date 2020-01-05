Opposition creating confusion on CAA among Muslims out of ‘malice’: Yediyurappa

Rubbishing indications by Congress and JD(S) leaders of a possible post by-poll alliance, Yediyurappa said, such talks don’t have any value. (File photo) Rubbishing indications by Congress and JD(S) leaders of a possible post by-poll alliance, Yediyurappa said, such talks don’t have any value. (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday challenged opposition leaders to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act will have its ill-effects on the Muslim community, as he accused them ofattempting to create confusion out of “malice.”

“There will not be any ill-effects on our Muslim brothers of the country because of the Citizenship Amendment Act. During Jawarharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s (former PMs from Congress party) time also there was consensus on it,” Yediyurappa said.

He said out of malice an attempt is being made to create confusion among Muslim brethren and that is the reason the BJP had decided to conduct door-to-door campaignsin favour of the CAA.

The party has plans to reach out to three crore people across the country and 30 lakh houses in the state, he added.

Amid growing opposition and protests, the BJP on Friday had announced that it will be launching a mega door-to-door campaign in favour of CAA across the country on January 5.

Reiterating that the act will in no way affect Indian Muslims, Yediyurappa challenged opposition leaders to prove to the people of the country that the law will affect the community.

“We will also be visiting places where Muslim community resides in large numbers and try to create awareness among everyone. We don’t have any difference towards Hindu, Muslim or Christian, we will inform facts to everyone, he added.

Several BJP leaders including Union Minister D V Sadanada Gowda, Deputy Chief Ministers C N Ashwathnarayan and Laxman Savadi, Minister Suresh Kumar held similar door-to-door campaigns at various places.

