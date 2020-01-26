Opposition Congress to move resolution against Kerala Governor

Ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress have been vying with each other to criticise the Governor after he supported the CAA. Ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress have been vying with each other to criticise the Governor after he supported the CAA.

The Congress-led Opposition has sought the Speaker’s consent to move a resolution in the Assembly requesting the President to recall Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress have been vying with each other to criticise the Governor after he supported the CAA. Khan had stated that the resolution passed by Kerala Assembly — demanding scrapping of the Act — was illegal and unconstitutional as the issue was not in the state’s domain.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that he has approached Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan seeking his nod. “The Governor has insulted the Assembly which has unanimously passed the resolution against the CAA. This is a very grave situation. His action amounted to harming the dignity of the Assembly. Hence, the resolution,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Khan said, “They (Opposition) are most welcome. I am appointed by the President of India. I am the constitutional head of the state. My duty is to advise the government, to counsel the government, to warn the government and to encourage the government. It is part of my duty.”

The move is being seen as a bid to outsmart the ruling front in attacking the Governor as well as to drive home the message that the Congress is at the forefront of the fight against CAA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App