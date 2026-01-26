Opposition chorus grows in Assam over fears of legitimate voters being left out

With the date for the publication of the final list, February 10, approaching and state Assembly elections drawing near, a section of Opposition parties in the state, led by the Congress, is putting up a united front over the issue.

Opposition parties in Assam have rallied together to oppose the prevalence of bulk objections and “false” objections to the inclusion of people’s names in the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) process in the state.

The Indian Express has earlier reported that objection complaints being filed against several existing voters by a common objector, often falsely objecting to their inclusion in the electoral roll on grounds such as death, absence or permanent relocation from the area, were resulting in large numbers of people being summoned for public hearings during the SR process.

With the date for the publication of the final list, February 10, approaching and state Assembly elections drawing near, a section of Opposition parties in the state, led by the Congress, is putting up a united front over the issue. On Sunday, a delegation of a group of leaders from these parties, which also include Raijor Dal, CPI(M), Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI and CPI(ML), submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, expressing concern that “there is likelihood that, large numbers of genuine voters will be left out from the Final Electoral Roll due to arbitrary and illegal action”.