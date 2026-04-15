Opposition favours women’s quota but will oppose delimitation Bill: Congress

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi, while holding INDIA Bloc meet along with other leaders, at Kharge's home in New Delhi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition supports the women’s reservation Bill but is against delimitation. Speaking after the Opposition meeting, Kharge said: “We are in favour of women’s reservation… They are playing tricks with delimitation. We have one stand… All Opposition parties have decided. We oppose this Bill. We are not against women’s reservation. There is no clarity on Census… We are against delimitation bill definitely”.

Kharge said that the Opposition will vote against the delimitation bill.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the BJP was going to lose elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and that the “delimitation commission is a weapon in BJP’s hands to get a majority”.