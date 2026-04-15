Opposition favours women’s quota but will oppose delimitation Bill: Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition supports the women’s reservation Bill but is against delimitation. Speaking after the Opposition meeting, Kharge said: “We are in favour of women’s reservation… They are playing tricks with delimitation. We have one stand… All Opposition parties have decided. We oppose this Bill. We are not against women’s reservation. There is no clarity on Census… We are against delimitation bill definitely”.
Kharge said that the Opposition will vote against the delimitation bill.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the BJP was going to lose elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and that the “delimitation commission is a weapon in BJP’s hands to get a majority”.
Ramesh said: “We had demanded that women’s reservation should be implemented from 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Our demand was ignored. Now suddenly, they have decided in the middle of elections. They are going to lose in Bengal and Tamil Nadu. They have brought these three bills in the middle of elections. They have linked delimitation and women’s reservation.”The delimitation commission is a weapon in BJP’s hands to get a majority. We demand that 1/3rd reservation be given to women with existing Lok Sabha strength,” he added.
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express.
During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state.
During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor.
Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More