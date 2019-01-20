Other voices from Opposition at Kolkata rally

Toggle Menu
The rally also stressed on the importance of regional parties and called for immediate seat-sharing talks like in Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition leaders at the rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

“There is a clear indication that the people of the country want a better government. We have to give them confidence that a coalition government can provide a stable government. Senior leaders should sort out the problems of seat-sharing.”
H D Deve Gowda; Former PM, JD(S) leader

“From Rafale deal to CBI, the Centre has meddled in everything. Unemployment has risen and they are trying to break parties which have done well in polls. We have to hold hands even if we have differences in our hearts.”
Mallikarjun Kharge; Congress MP

Read: At Mamata rally, 25 Opposition leaders vow to oust Modi govt

“We have not come here to fight for posts. We have come to protect the people and nation. We are standing together and will make efforts to change the government at the Centre.”
Sharad Pawar; NCP president

Sharad Power (left) and Mallikarjun Kharge during United India Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“This will be a second freedom fight for the country. Some months ago, PM Narendra Modi said there is no Opposition to his party. Now, he is scared to see all of us together… If they (BJP) come to power again, the country will go back 50 years. Modi is scared of Mamata Banerjee. She is an iron lady.”
M K Stalin; DMK president

“The government is misusing CBI. Democracy is going through the worst phase in Arunachal Pradesh… The Citizenship Amendment Bill has been brought forward, through which they (BJP) are dividing the country and especially the Northeast.”
Gegong Apang; Former Arunachal CM

(from left to right) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, DMK President MK Stalin, BSP leader Satish Mishra, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during United India Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“Today, we are witnessing an undemocratic and anti-constitutional government… They are indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka. Legislature is being treated as a commodity, making a mockery of democracy…”
H D Kumaraswamy; Karnataka CM, JD(S)

Gujarat’s Patidar leader Hardik Patel with Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani during United India Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“The Centre has betrayed the nation and cheated farmers. State governments are doing better than the Centre. We are warning that if you misbehave with Karnataka today, you will have to pay a heavy price. They are harassing all the people and parties. This is just a beginning and in 2019 you will see a new PM.”
Chandrababu Naidu; Andhra Pradesh CM, TDP

Read: Enough of achhe din, time to remove BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

“There should be a sense of sacrifice and not a sense of calculation. There should be a rally like this in every state. I will appeal to all leaders present here to make their presence felt in such rallies.”
Arun Shourie; Former Union Minister

(From left to right) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha during United India Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“We have to drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi out to get rid of the thieves. We should learn from Bengal on how to work for farmers and other people. The PM must apologise to people for…going with note ban.”
Jayant Chaudhary; RLD vice-president

“A new year has come and we are sharing greetings. Our happiness will double if we can elect a new PM this new year. Modi has disappointed the country. While we have made an alliance with the people, Modi has made an alliance with CBI and ED. We will not let BJP open its account.”
Akhilesh Yadav; Former UP CM

Akhilesh Yadav (left) with Teshwi Yadav during United India Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“We cannot tolerate the NDA government anymore. SP and BSP have started an alliance on January 12 in Uttar Pradesh. Such alliances must be initiated elsewhere. Since the announcement of our alliance, Akhilesh Yadav has been targeted by the Centre. This is unfortunate.”
Satish Mishra; BSP leader

“The entire Northeast is burning because of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. People are being alienated and don’t have a sense of belonging…We want a secular government at the Centre so this Bill is withdrawn or an exemption is made for the Northeast.”
Lalduhawma; ZNP president

CM Mamata Banerjee with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during United India Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“The country is in crisis… Youths are frustrated because there are no jobs. Business has slumped due to note ban and GST. The economy has gone back 10 years…”
Sharad Yadav; LJD leader

“Atrocities are being carried out on Dalits and adivasis… We will have to uproot BJP not only from the Centre but also from the states.”
Hemant Soren; JMM leader

