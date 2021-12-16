United Opposition seeks MoS Ajay Mishra’s resignation, Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm Thursday after Opposition parties such as the Congress, TMC and DMK disrupted proceedings seeking the dismissal of Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni whose son is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The House witnessed a united Opposition rushing to the Well shouting slogans seeking the sacking of Teni. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had a starred questions listed against his name in the question hour, used the opportunity to demand the minister’s dismissal saying he is a “criminal.”

Gandhi pointed out that the SIT report filed in the local court has found more evidence to prove the involvement of Teni’s son Ashish Mishra in the mowing down of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Speaker Om Birla said the Congress MP should ask the question as the members should see that no wrong practices are set by disturbing the question hour. But Gandhi repeated: “Those who have killed the farmers should be dismissed,” even as his party members along with other Opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans and raising placards

The TMC, which refrained from joining the other Opposition on Wednesday in seeking the dismissal of Teni from the Union government, joined them on Thursday. In fact it was the TMC led by senior MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Sougata Ray who rushed to the well of the house before others. Congress, DMK and Left MPs followed them.

Speaker Birla reiterated that the MPs should make use of the question hour to raise issues of their constituencies and get the responses from the government instead of disrupting it.

However the MPs intensified their sloganeering and the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm

Gandhi on Wednesday had given a notice for the adjournment motion to discuss the matter, but the government insisted that there was no question of discussing the issue in Parliament as the matter is “sub judice.”