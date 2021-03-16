Opposition AAP in Surat demands removal of taxes

Bhanderi said, “Some of the factory owners had to take loans to run their business... In the upcoming general board meeting for discussion of draft budget, we want the municipal authorities to remove water taxes on citizens and abolish professional taxes in textile and diamond industries.(Representational/File)

Leader of Opposition in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Dharmesh Bhanderi, on Monday demanded the removal of professional tax on textile and diamond industries as well as water taxes along with 50 per cent relaxations on property taxes and user charges.

After making a representation to Municipal Commissioner BN Pani and Mayor Hemali Boghawala, Bhanderi addressed a press conference where he said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many industries were shut for a long period and had to operate with 50 per cent staff even during unlock period.

“Some of the factory owners had to take loans to run their business… In the upcoming general board meeting for discussion of draft budget, we want the municipal authorities to remove water taxes on citizens and abolish professional taxes in textile and diamond industries. Apart from this, 50 per cent relaxations should be given to the public in property tax and user charge bills as they have also faced financial problems during the Covid pandemic,” Bhanderi said.

He warned of protests if the demands are not met and added, “We appeal to the people not to pay the water taxes. If SMC authorities come and disconnect the water line, then AAP councilors will come and reconnect it.”