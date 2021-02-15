Opportunity for local tourism: PM Modi in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his arrival in Ernakulam, Sunday. (PTI)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday said the local tourism industry has a great opportunity as international travel has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inaugurating the International Cruise Terminal Sagarika in Kochi, the Prime Minister said, “I have been seeing something in the last few months. A lot of people are writing to me and sharing pictures on social media about their travels locally. Since the pandemic has affected international travel, people are going to nearby places. This is a great opportunity for us.”

“On one hand, this means added livelihood to those in the local tourism industry. On the other hand, it makes the connection between our youth and our culture stronger. There is so much to see, learn and discover. I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism related products,” he said.

The International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port will enhance the capacity of the port to handle cruise ship passengers. With the terminal, the port can handle 5,000 passengers at a time.

Apart from the cruise terminal, the Prime Minister inaugurated a few other key infrastructure projects in Kochi, including the Rs 6,000-crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project at Cochin Refinery. He said the petrochemical project would help strengthen India’s journey towards being atma nirbhar (self-reliant) as it will save foreign exchange. A wide range of industries would gain and employment would be generated.

He also inaugurated Ro-Ro Vessel service between Wellington Island and Vallaparadam in Kochi, which would reduce a road distance of 30 km to 3.5 km through waterways. Another key project unveiled by the PM was Vigyan Sagar, the knowledge campus of Cochin Shipyard, which will develop human resource in marine engineering.

Modi said the country is embarking on an ambitious programme of broadband connectivity to every village. Likewise, India is devoting topmost importance to develop Blue Economy, he said. “Our vision and work in this sector includes more ports, improving infrastructure in current ports, off- shore energy, sustainable coastal development and coastal connectivity.”

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ministers of State Mansukh Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan were present on the occasion.