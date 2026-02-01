‘Highway to endless opportunities’: Union Budget strengthens foundation for India’s bright future, says PM Modi

Modi said that recent trade deals should benefit India’s youth and MSMEs, and the Budget “takes strides in this direction.” (DD/ANI Video Grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman finance minister to present her ninth consecutive budget, adding that this reflected the rise of “Naari Shakti (women’s power)” in the country.

Addressing the nation after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Modi said that more than 10 crore women across the country have joined self-help groups run by women. The Budget has given them priority, he said. He specifically referred to new hostels for girls in each district, saying this would help education.

“This is a highway to endless opportunities. It strengthens the foundation of a bright future for India. It is a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047. India’s Reform Express will get a new speed with this,” Modi said, praising the Budget.