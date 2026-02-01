‘Highway to endless opportunities’: Union Budget strengthens foundation for India’s bright future, says PM Modi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman finance minister to present her ninth consecutive budget, adding that this reflected the rise of “Naari Shakti (women’s power)” in the country.
Addressing the nation after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Modi said that more than 10 crore women across the country have joined self-help groups run by women. The Budget has given them priority, he said. He specifically referred to new hostels for girls in each district, saying this would help education.
“This is a highway to endless opportunities. It strengthens the foundation of a bright future for India. It is a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047. India’s Reform Express will get a new speed with this,” Modi said, praising the Budget.
“The reforms offer an open sky for Indian youth to soar high. It fulfils trust-based governance. It focuses on reducing fiscal budget and inflation, and also sets high CAPEX goals. India’s 140 crore people are not satisfied just with being the fastest growing economy but want to be the third largest economy,” he added.
Modi said that recent trade deals—including “the mother of all deals”, a reference to the deal with the EU–should benefit India’s youth and MSMEs, and the Budget “takes strides in this direction”.
“This Budget supports the sunrise sector—Biopharma Shakti Mission, Semiconductor Mission 2.0, rare earth corridor, new schemes in textile sector, preparing champion MSMEs,” Modi said, mentioning a few more Budget promises.
Modi referred to various infrastructure promises Sitharaman made, including the focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities, to emphasise that the speed of economic growth would increase. The biggest capital is the citizens, he added. “We have in the last few years invested a lot in them,” the PM said.
“This is a Yuva Shakti budget representing the youth’s thoughts, aspirations and speed. The Budget will create leaders, innovators and creators,” he asserted. Modi referred to various initiatives that would provide new opportunities to the youth, and also mentioned tax reliefs to make India a global data hub.
Predicting that it would give a big boost to employment generation, Modi also expressed happiness that “the Budget has taken steps to promote tourism, and particularly tourism in the north-east”.
Modi said that his government had always focused on agriculture, fisheries and dairy sectors, among others. He referred to steps for helping coconut, cashew and sandalwood production in the Budget, and asserted that more employment opportunities would be created in villages.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
John Freeman, a New York–based software engineer at Citadel, took a dig at a social media user who stereotyped Indian professionals. Praising his Indian colleagues, Freeman called them "pretty sharp" and "super friendly". He also highlighted the work ethic, intelligence, and impact of Indian professionals.