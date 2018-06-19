Opportunistic’ BJP-PDP alliance set Kashmir on fire; incompetence, arrogance, hatred always fail: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that Kashmir, being a strategically vital state, suffered much at the hands of the BJP-PDP alliance that came into effect in 2015. “It cost India strategically and destroyed years of UPA’s hard work. The damage will continue under President’s rule,” he said. Rahul Gandhi said that Kashmir, being a strategically vital state, suffered much at the hands of the BJP-PDP alliance that came into effect in 2015. “It cost India strategically and destroyed years of UPA’s hard work. The damage will continue under President’s rule,” he said.

Reacting sharply to the end of the three-year-old BJP-PDP alliance in conflict-ridden Kashmir on Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated that the ‘opportunistic’ nature of the coalition had ‘set fire to Jammu and Kashmir’ and resulted in the killing of countless brave soldiers as well as innocent civilians. Gandhi said that the damage shall continue even if Centre imposed governor’s rule in the state.

The Congress president’s reaction came hours after the BJP pulled the plug from its alliance with PDP. “Incompetence, arrogance and hatred always fail (sic),” Gandhi tweeted earlier today. “It cost India strategically & destroyed years of UPA’s hard work. The damage will continue under President’s rule,” he added.

BJP’s high command was reported to have summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for ’emergency consultations earlier in the day following which BJP General Secretary made the surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon. This was followed by J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti submitting her resignation to state governor NN Vohra.

Madhav cited the alleged failure of PDP in improving the security conditions in Kashmir as the reason behind the calling off the alliance.

“It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in the state,” Madhav told reporters at a press conference. Terrorism, violence and radicalism have risen and the fundamental rights of citizens, including right to life and free speech, are in danger, the BJP leader added.

Mufti, on the other hand, asserted that a ‘muscular security policy’ shall not work for Kashmir and it cannot be treated as an enemy territory. “I submitted my resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor and told him that we are not looking to explore any other alliance. It took us many months to form an alliance whose prime focus was reconciliation and dialogue. I am not shocked. We didn’t do this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive- unilateral ceasefire, PM’s visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youth. We had always said muscular security policy will not work in Jammu and Kashmir. The state can’t be treated as enemy territory. Reconciliation is the key,” said Mufti.

