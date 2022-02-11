Oppn members stage walkout in Lok Sabha over Yogi’s Kashmir, WB, Kerala jibe

Members of the Opposition led by the Congress and TMC staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha on Friday protesting against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark that the state would turn into “Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala” if the BJP does not return to power.

While Congress MP T N Prathapan gave notice for an adjournment motion to take up the matter, his party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue as soon as the House met on Friday afternoon.

Chowdhury said it was shameful that the UP chief minister made such a statement and urged the House to take up the matter, following which Congress and TMC members left their seats to protest. But Speaker Om Birla proceeded to the Question Hour. He said the MPs could raise the issue after the Question Hour.

The MPs, however, insisted that they should be given a chance to speak. When the Speaker did not budge, the members staged a walkout. Members from the Congress, DMK, Left and the RSP walked out first, after which the TMC members followed as another group.

During the protests, BSP MP Danish Ali was heard shouting, “I am seeking your apology for the statement. I am ashamed that my Chief Minister is Ajay Kumar Bisht.”

The House then proceeded with the Question Hour.