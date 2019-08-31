Opposition targets Panaji MLA over continuing presence of casinos

Opposition parties in Goa has targetted Congress-turned-BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate over his promise to remove casinos from the Mandovi river. Monserrate had promised to remove the casinos within 100 days of being elected to the Panaji seat. The deadline for the same is August 31.

As recently as last week, Monserrate stressed he had “not forgotten his poll promise”, and said he will do the needful. He also appealed to fellow BJP MLA Michael Lobo to “accommodate” the casinos at his constituency of Calangute.

For now, Lobo has said he will check the “possibilties” by looking at the options available – among the possible sites mentioned are around Aguada bay and at the north of Goa. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant too hinted at looking into an option of having casinos at the new airport currently being constructed. Nothing is on paper or on board yet.

On Friday, AAP leader Valmiki Naik, who lost the Panaji bypoll to Monserrate, said the poll plank on which Monserrate was voted didn’t stand the test. “His promise of 100 days was a joke. Even if he were to fulfill it, it would not make a difference. When you want to clean the house, you do not take the garbage from one room to the next. We want them (the casinos) out of Goa, not shifted from the river,” Naik said.

The Congress too voiced its concern on the casinos still continuing. State party chief Girish Chodankar had earlier said that Monserrate’s promise “doesn’t seem to be taking shape”, and accused the Panaji legislator of making the promise “only for polls”.

Several calls and messages to Monserrate went unanswered.

Earlier, the state government, during an Assembly session, had mention that it would look at a policy which will stop Goans from playing or gambling at casinos.