Oppn targets govt over Citizenship Amendment Bill: Real agenda installation of Hindu Rashtra

SP’s Javed Ali Khan said, “The Home Minister says this has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. How? Aren’t we citizens of India? Don’t we have a stake? Are we second class citizens…this is actually a very old agenda.” SP’s Javed Ali Khan said, “The Home Minister says this has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. How? Aren’t we citizens of India? Don’t we have a stake? Are we second class citizens…this is actually a very old agenda.”

UPA allies DMK, NCP and the RJD and the Left Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, arguing that it would be a blow to “secularism” if the Bill is passed and alleging that the government’s real agenda was installation of a “fascistic Hindu rashtra”.

CPI’s Binoy Vishwam said he feared the Bill will lead to the “death of India”. “Don’t kill India. Let the people of India live forever. Let the great country march forward. This Bill will be a hindrance to that march.”

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva asked why the government has cherrypicked Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and left out all the other neighbours. “I would like to say that Christians pray in their houses in Bhutan. And if they want to pray in churches, they are coming to India. Are you going to discard them?,” he asked.

CPM’s K K Ragesh said arguments extended by the government are “ridiculous”. “The government and the minister is desperately trying to hide the real agenda…and that real agenda is the fascistic Hindu rashtra.”

SP’s Javed Ali Khan said, “The Home Minister says this has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. How? Aren’t we citizens of India? Don’t we have a stake? Are we second class citizens…this is actually a very old agenda.”

IUML MP Abdul Wahab said, “The Bill cannot be read in isolation but alongside the mood of the government… to dehumanise Indian Muslims without any rights into a state of statelessness…”

Accusing the government of following the Israel model, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said, “You are talking about crores of infiltrators. And you are telling Bangladesh that this is our internal matter. So after they are declared illegal immigrants, are you going to create a separate country for them within India and give them free power, food and water?” —With ENS Delhi

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App