Oppn stalls Rajya Sabha proceedings over Maharashtra issue, House adjourned

Rajya Sabha failed to transact any meaningful business on Monday as the Opposition protested Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to not permit a discussion on the revocation of President’s Rule in Maharashtra over the weekend.

Within 10 minutes of resuming its session on Monday, the House was first adjourned till 2pm. Post lunch, as protests continued, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

In the morning, Naidu informed members that he had received notices from Congress’s Anand Sharma, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and CPI’s Binoy Visvam, K K Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem to discuss the “revocation of the President’s Rule in Maharashtra”.

The Chairman cited two reasons for rejecting their request: first, that the matter is before the Supreme Court and that Rule 238 does not allow a member to refer to any matter of fact on which a judicial decision is pending; and second, as per a ruling on April 24, 1989, the role of a Governor in imposing or revoking of President’s Rule “can be discussed only when such a Proclamation is laid before the House and becomes its property”.

As Congress, the Left parties and DMK protested Naidu’s decision, the Chairman disallowed any of their comments to go on record. However, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was allowed to speak.

When the session resumed at 2pm, opposition members were up on their feet again, demanding a discussion on the events in Maharashtra. Deputy Chairman Harivansh reiterated Naidu’s ruling, but the Opposition questioned the Chairman’s decision to let Naqvi comment on the issue. As protests continued, Harivansh adjourned the House for the day.