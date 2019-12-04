Oppn slams Odisha govt after minor gangraped by ex-cop, 3 others

The Odisha government has come under fire from the Opposition after a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by four people, including a former policeman, in Puri district on Monday night.

Advertising

The minor was waiting for a bus when the former policeman, using his identity card, convinced her that he was still serving in the force and offered her a lift. He then took her to government quarters in Puri, where he gangraped her along with three others. The three other men left after the assault.

The girl managed to escape when the former policeman fell asleep under the influence of alcohol, and went to the nearest police station to lodge a complaint.

The Congress took out a candle light protest. Senior leader Bijaylaxmi Sahoo said, “Protectors have become predators,” referring to the former policeman.

BJP mahila morcha chief Pravati Parida said, “This is a question mark on the entire police force. CM (Naveen Patnaik), who is in charge of police, had said in the Vidhan Sabha not to politicise such incidents… But when drunkards lift women off streets and rape them, then should we tolerate this?” Parida said.