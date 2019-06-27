Bill to allow trusts to set up units in SEZs gets Lok Sabha nod

A Bill seeking to allow trusts to set up units in special economic zones by amending the SEZ law was passed with a voice vote in the Lower House on Wednesday — the first legislation to be passed by the 17th Lok Sabha.

Advertising

The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was promulgated in March. After the amendment of sub-section (v) of Section 2 of the SEZ Act, 2005, a trust or any entity notified by the Central government will be eligible to be considered for the grant of permission to set up a unit in SEZs.

The Bill will now be moved for passage in the Rajya Sabha where the government is short of a majority.

Introducing the Bill, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that special economic zones (SEZs) had played an important role in promoting exports and economic growth of the country.

Advertising

Responding to protests by Opposition members against the adoption of the ordinance route, Goyal said that the government had to resort to an ordinance since Parliament was not functioning and the Bill was stuck. He rejected the contention of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress group leader in Lok Sabha, that the concept of SEZ had failed in India. Goyal said that if the desired results had not been achieved, the previous Congress-led UPA government was to be blamed for it. He said the withdrawal of tax incentives in 2011 was a major reason for the SEZs not achieving expected results.

Goyal said in 2014, SEZs had created 12 lakh jobs, and in 2019, the figure had risen to 20 lakh. After the ordinance was issued, the government received six applications for setting up SEZs, he said.

The minister maintained that it would be a good step to include trusts and any other entity or business firms which would come under the definition of “persons”. He said things had changed since the law was introduced in 2005 and trusts had come forward for investments. He said that in order to develop India as an international financial centre, the government had set up GIFT city in Gujarat. Similar plans had been drawn for other parts of the country too, Goyal said.

Later moving a resolution opposing the ordinance, NK Premachandran of the RSP said that an ordinance could be promulgated only under compelling circumstances. “This is not a good practice and good governance… What was the exigency or emergency to bring this ordinance? I can not find any reason to promulgate such an ordinance at a time of election.”

Premachandran said by empowering the government to notify any entity to set up units in SEZs, the Bill would take away the power of Parliament to decide such issues. The House rejected his resolution by a voice vote.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress felt that the SEZ system had proved to be a miserable failure. In June 2018, Baba Kalyani, Chairman of Bharat Forge Group from Pune, “had placed 121 points in an observation report”, he said. “I expected that the minister will throw some light on it. But it was kept under dark. I am interested to know out of these 121 points, how many observations have this government accepted for implementation?” he said.

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the government was seeking to promote economic growth. However, he expressed his concern over no SEZs being established in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The former minister also said that large tracts of land had been acquired for setting up SEZs, but very limited areas had been put to use.

TDP member Jayadev Galla said that instead of SEZs the country could benefit from Rural Economic Zones.

Congress’s Shashi Tharoor said that SEZs could be driving engines of the economy but the government should not resort to promulgation of an ordinance. “According to replies in the House, 150 SEZs are non-operational. Half the land notified for SEZ is lying vacant; exports are not growing fast enough to help generate employment… ” Tharoor said.

BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab sought to know if SEZs would see investments at a time when the world market was facing gloom.