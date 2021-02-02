Oppn: People tired of hollow promises, this Budget for corporates

Samajwadi Party and the BSP slammed the BJP government at the Centre for the Union Budget. (Representational)

The two main opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh – the Samajwadi Party and the BSP – on Monday slammed the BJP government at the Centre for the Union Budget, saying people have become “tired of claims and promises”as the Modi government has “lost its credibility”.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the Budget “directionless and disappointing”, saying it has nothing to extend any kind of relief to the poor, women, farmers, youth and the middle class.

Yadav alleged that there was an “effort to enjoy the fruits of power by disposing of national assets”. He said the Budget has also given a certain kind of jolt to the double engine government.

The SP chief asked if a USD 5 trillion economy would be achieved through this budget and alleged that the government has tried to make false promises to different states going in for polls through the budget.

The former chief minister said the reality is that BJP-led Union government has taken a resolve to open all doors of prosperity for the big capitalist companies. Yadav also alleged that there is no discussion on farmers in the Budget and nothing has been said on their demands and this is the “height of insensitivity” of the BJP.

“BJP’s every move is aimed at snatching away everything from the common man and giving it to the crony corporates. The Budget is directly and indirectly dedicated to corporates,” Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior SP leader, Ram Govind Chowdhury, said.

“This Budget will add to the problems of farmers and common man,” Chowdhury added.

BSP chief Mayawati asked if the Budget would be able bring a turnaround in the economy affected by slowdown and pandemic. She asked if the Budget would solve the problems of poverty, unemployment and inflation.“…crores of poor, farmers and people have become tired of the hollow promises and claims. It would be better if the government fulfill its promises,”she said.

Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit said the farmers’ concerns were not reflected in the Union Budget. There was no concrete provisions for the welfare of farmers, he said, adding that it only talked about doubling the farmers’ income. This is only “baato kee baajigari” (play of words), Dixit said.

—With PTI inputs