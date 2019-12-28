Opposition parties trying to provoke people against police: Ram Madhav

“You have seen brutal attacks on ordinary police constabulary at different places during the violent agitation,” Madhav said, adding that responsible political parties should ask people to desist from such action as police are only doing their duty. “You have seen brutal attacks on ordinary police constabulary at different places during the violent agitation,” Madhav said, adding that responsible political parties should ask people to desist from such action as police are only doing their duty.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday attributed the violence during protests against the new citizenship law to a “political and communal conspiracy”. He alleged that Opposition parties and communal forces were spreading false propaganda on the CAA and connecting it with administrative exercises like the NRC and NPR in order to foment trouble in different parts of the country.

Speaking to the media here, Madhav said that some people want to engineer communal clashes, and asked the Congress to fight the BJP politically. “Their attacks on administrative organs like police does not behove the party. I will have to allege that they are trying to provoke people against police forces,’’ he said.

“You have seen brutal attacks on ordinary police constabulary at different places during the violent agitation,” Madhav said, adding that responsible political parties should ask people to desist from such action as police are only doing their duty. “To say that police are brutal is only an attempt to provoke people against the police, which is very unfortunate and we all condemn it,” he said.

While CAA is an Act passed by Parliament regarding grant of citizenship to a specified section of people coming into India following their persecution on the basis of religion in neighbouring countries, NPR is a small administrative activity to keep track of movement of people living in the country, he said.

Saying that there were attempts to mislead Muslims over CAA, Madhav said that all sorts of refugees can seek Indian citizenship subject to certain conditions. Adnan Sami, an artiste from Pakistan, was given Indian citizenship after his stay in India for some years, he pointed out, “Has anybody put any restriction that he is a Muslim, or he has come from Pakistan?”

Twelve years’ stay is the condition for grant of Indian citizenship to a refugee from another country, Madhav said, adding that this period has been decreased to six years for minorities coming from neighbouring counties after their persecution on the basis of religion.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for equating NPR with demonetisation, he said that NPR is the UPA government’s baby, and “if today Rahul Gandhi is calling NPR names, he should look in the mirror”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App