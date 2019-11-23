Oppn not allowed to raise electoral bonds issue in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday sought to raise in Rajya Sabha the issue of electoral bonds but were not allowed by the Chair.

The Congress and other parties gave several notices under Rule 267, seeking the setting aside of the business to take up the issue after news reports suggested that the Finance Ministry overruled objections of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the bonds.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, said he has examined the issue and it was not important enough to set aside the business. He, however, said members could seek a debate or raise it under different rules.

Anand Sharma (Congress) said members normally do not invoke Rule 267 unless demanded by the gravity and seriousness of the issue. He demanded that the business be suspended and the government be asked to make full disclosures.

Naidu overruled him, saying he receives an average of four to five 267 notices “every second day” and cannot set aside business every time. “I am not convinced about the sudden necessity to discuss (electoral bonds). But I am convinced about necessity to discuss and so it can be taken up in a different form,” he said.

Opposition members were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue, with CPI (M)’s T K Rangarajan terming electoral bonds as a “big scam”.