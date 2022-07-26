Law must be enforced without fear or favour: Oppn alleges misuse of investigation agencies in letter to President

In a joint-letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, several Opposition leaders on Tuesday accused the Modi government of ‘misusing’ central agencies against its political opponents. Highlighting the recent stalemate in Parliament, the leaders called for the president’s urgent intervention in the matter.

“The law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour,” said the letter, signed by the leaders of the Congress, AAP, RJD and CPI-M among others.. “But it cannot be used, as it is presently being done, arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification whatsoever against prominent leaders of numbers Opposition parties.”

Opposition leaders write to @rashtrapatibhvn on stalemate in Parliament and “misuse” of investigating agencies by govt. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/igaQeOVszK — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) July 26, 2022

The letter alleges that the Modi government’s sole aim is to “weaken the forces fighting the BJP ideologically and politically”. It is also being carried out to divert the attention of the people of our country from their most urgent day-to-day concerns of price rise of essential commodities, increasing unemployment and loss of livelihoods and mounting insecurity of life, liberty and property, they said.

This appeal to President Murmu comes at a time when Congress President Sonia Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The leaders also addressed the ongoing stalemate in the monsoon session of Parliament, blaming the ‘stubbornness’ of the Centre.

“Most unfortunately, the monsoon session of Parliament has been stalled so far entirely because of the stubborn refusal of the Government to have an urgent debate on the pressing issue of price rise and increase in GST rates on essential food items,” they wrote. “There are many precedents for such an urgent debate but this time Government is adamant and is not allowing it.”

In the past week, both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments as Opposition leaders protested against the recent surge in prices of essential goods, and demanded a discussion on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)