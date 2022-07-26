scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Law must be enforced without fear or favour: Oppn alleges misuse of investigation agencies in letter to President

“The law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour,” the letter read. “But it cannot be used, as it is presently being done, arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification whatsoever against prominent leaders of numbers Opposition parties.”

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2022 1:05:17 pm
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party MPs and other opposition parties' MPs during a protest against inflation and the decision to increase GST on food items, near the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

In a joint-letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, several Opposition leaders on Tuesday accused the Modi government of ‘misusing’ central agencies against its political opponents. Highlighting the recent stalemate in Parliament, the leaders called for the president’s urgent intervention in the matter.

“The law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour,” said the letter, signed by the leaders of the Congress, AAP, RJD and CPI-M among others.. “But it cannot be used, as it is presently being done, arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification whatsoever against prominent leaders of numbers Opposition parties.”

The letter alleges that the Modi government’s sole aim is to “weaken the forces fighting the BJP ideologically and politically”. It is also being carried out to divert the attention of the people of our country from their most urgent day-to-day concerns of price rise of essential commodities, increasing unemployment and loss of livelihoods and mounting insecurity of life, liberty and property, they said.

This appeal to President Murmu comes at a time when Congress President Sonia Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The leaders also addressed the ongoing stalemate in the monsoon session of Parliament, blaming the ‘stubbornness’ of the Centre.

“Most unfortunately, the monsoon session of Parliament has been stalled so far entirely because of the stubborn refusal of the Government to have an urgent debate on the pressing issue of price rise and increase in GST rates on essential food items,” they wrote. “There are many precedents for such an urgent debate but this time Government is adamant and is not allowing it.”

In the past week, both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments as Opposition leaders protested against the recent surge in prices of essential goods, and demanded a discussion on the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...

(With PTI inputs)

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’
From The Archives

Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’

Premium
Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement