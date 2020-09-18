Oppn misleading farmers on Central ordinances, MSP to continue: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

Accusing the opposition of misleading farmers on the Centre’s farm ordinances, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said the state was committed to procuring every single grain of crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), adding that that there will be no change in the functioning of mandis.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said that the introduction of these ordinances does not mean that government mandis would be closed. Procurement of crops at MSP will continue and “by no chance will procurement be done below MSP”, he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Khattar said: “The so-called farmer-friendly leaders are provoking the farmers by misguiding them. But the farmers are now beginning to understand the benefits of these ordinances.”

He said that if the opposition is so farmer-friendly, then it should ask the Congress-led Rajasthan and Punjab governments to start the procurement of millet and maize like Haryana is doing.

“This time we have decided that Haryana will not be procuring a single grain coming from other states including Rajasthan and Punjab. Whereas grains produced by each farmer of Haryana will be procured by the state government at Minimum Support Price,” said the Chief Minister.

He claimed that these political parties have nothing to do with the interest of farmers. Rather, he claimed, they are deceiving the farmers so as to save their political existence. However, the farmers’ especially progressive farmers and farmer organisations have now understood that the state government is committed for the welfare of farmers and procurement will be done at MSP only, he asserted.

Khattar said the Haryana government has consistently taken farmer-friendly decisions—be it giving compensation or launching new farmer welfare schemes like Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana and Meri Fasal Mera Byora.

“Even now the government will not back down in taking any decision in the interest of farmers. If any farmer organisation or individual wishes to give any suggestion or has any query regarding these ordinances then they can come forward to share the same and I assure that their suggestions and grievances will be considered by the government. I appeal to the farmers to remain vigilant about double -standards of the Congress,” said Khattar.

