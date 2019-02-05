Oppn leaders rallying around Anna Hazare for political mileage, says Devendra Fadnavis

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Opposition leaders rallying around social activist Anna Hazare were trying to draw political mileage from his indefinite fast.

Fadnavis appealed to Hazare to withdraw his fast, into its sixth day and assured that the government would meet all his demands to stop corruption. Union Minister of State for Defence Subash Bhamre and state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan conveyed to Hazare the steps taken by the Centre and the state government against corruption in the last four and a half years. They also gave Hazare a letter from the PMO on measures taken by the government.

“We have already accepted all the demands made by Hazare on Lokayukta. The PMO has also conveyed the measures taken by the Centre to combat corruption. We urge Hazare to withdraw his fast as it would have an adverse impact on his health,” Fadnavis said.

Commenting on Opposition leaders expressing solidarity with Hazare, he said, “All Opposition leaders rallying behind Hazare are trying to derive political mileage. They are neither concerned about the movement against corruption nor Hazare’s health.”

On Monday, MNS president Raj Thackeray also met Hazare. Hazare (81) has been on fast since January 30 in his village Ralegan Siddhi. He said, “I requested Anna Hazare to end his fast as it was not worth putting his life at risk… Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18, 2013, had supported the appointment of Lokpal. But after five years, Lokpal is still a promise on paper.”

Hazare’s protest has elicited support from the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and MNS.