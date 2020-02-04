Oppn hits back: Person banned by EC is BJP’s first speaker in debate

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in Lok Sabha on Monday. (PTI ) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in Lok Sabha on Monday. (PTI )

Raising the issue of inflammatory speeches by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma, the Opposition on Monday targeted the government and asked why no action has been taken against them.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “People are shooting right in front of the police and nothing is happening. My question to you is, who is pulling the trigger? Is it the boy who held the gun? I do not think so.The person who pulled the trigger are the ministers provoking that boy. These are the ministers who make inflammatory speeches, ministers who should be booked under Section 153..”

“I also don’t blame only the ministers…. because the ministers are also acting on the instruction of a political master…Why has no action been taken against the Union Minister? Why has no action been taken against an MP?,” he added. Referring to Verma, who opened the debate, Gogoi said, “A person who is banned from campaigning by the Election Commission has been supported by the BJP to be the first speaker. If the Election Commission has deemed that the people of India, people of Delhi should not listen to that individual, why should the Parliament listen…That just shows the attitude of BJP towards the Election Commission and the norms of what governance and democracy means.”

Explained: Thakur, Verma removed from list of star campaigners, what this means

Earlier, Indian Union Muslim League member P K Kunhalikutty attacked the government for ignoring the protest against CAA and NRC.

“There are issues like CAA, NRC, and NPR. They (government) are not bothered about the agitations that are going on…The situation which prevails in this country is very serious. I do not think that the BJP will be able to get away with all this… A day will come when you will face serious consequences” Kunhalikutty said.

TMC’s Mohua Moitra, too, raised objection to the BJP’s choice of Verma as the opening speaker of the debate. “Today, you have let a person who was banned by the Election Commission from speaking for 36 hours to come to the floor of the House and present the manifesto of the ruling party for the Delhi Assembly elections,” She said.

CPM member A M Ariff raised inflammatory speech by Thakur and said, “Ministers like Shri Anurag Singh Thakur are now spreading the politics of hatred and thereby calling your followers to gun down the people who are protesting against the CAA,” Ariff said.

BSP member Ritesh Pandey raised the issue of police action against protesters in Delhi, Lucknow and other cities.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App