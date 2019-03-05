Oppn asking for operational details of airstrike untenable: Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday criticised the Opposition for raising question on the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) bombing of a terror training camp in Pakistan, saying that operational details cannot be shared as it might help the other country.

Advertising

While addressing BJP’s intellectual cell and civil society meet in Burdwan, Javadekar said, “I am surprised to see that Mamata ji and other Opposition parties are demanding proof of the airstrike instead of congratulating them. Pakistan has admitted that 12 Indian aircraft had entered the country but the Opposition parties here are not willing to accept it. This is very unfortunate. By raising questions on the air strike, they are showing that they have no confidence on the IAF.”

“The people of the country will not forgive them for this. They had done the same thing after the surgical strike. Pakistan is infamous in the world for harbouring terrorists. The entire world knows that. Then why are the Opposition saying all these? Raising doubts and asking for proof will only help Pakistan,” he said. The statements from the Union minister came in the backdrop of Oppostion parties demanding proof and details of the airstrike.

Later responding to queries on the Opposition’s demands, he said, “These are operational details which are never shared because that will directly help Pakistan. This should not be politicised the way Opposition parties are doing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country to speak as one and the whole country stands united with our armed force. It is absolutely untenable when you ask about the details. Which plane? How they did it? Which bombs were used? You are asking for operational details which is untenable and no country share such details.”

Several senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Kapil Sibal and others and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have sought proof and details of the airstrike. Javadekar also made it clear that BJP was not trying to reap political benefit out of the airstrike ahead of the polls. “We never politicise the bravery of our jawans. After 26/11 (Mumbai terror attacks in 2008) the Army had shown willingness to act but it was not permitted by the then UPA government. The present government permitted the attack,” he said.

Advertising

Echoing similar words, BJP leader Mukul Roy branded the Opposition parties as traitors for raising questions on the airstrike. “The people who are questioning the airstrike are traitors. All these people should ask for forgiveness from the people of the country and from the people of Bengal. I salute the IAF and no one will ever dare to question the Army,” Roy said.