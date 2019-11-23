Oppn accuses BJP of receiving funds from firm probed by ED

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of receiving a large donation from a company being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly buying properties from Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Bombay blasts, and asked whether or not it was a case of “treason”. The party has been attacking the government, accusing it of flouting rules related to electoral bonds.

The fresh Congress attack came after news portal The Wire reported that the BJP had received donation from RKW Developers Ltd. The CPM and the CPI also hit out at the government. RKW Developers Ltd is being probed by the ED. RKW Developers is also promoted by Dheeraj Wadhawan, who is among the primary stakeholders of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. Dheeraj has already been questioned by the ED in connection with the Mirchi case.

As reported by The Indian Express, DHFL loaned a total Rs 2,186 crore to firms allegedly linked to its own promoters, including Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd and its subsidiaries. Sunblink is also under the scanner for a Rs 225-crore land deal in Mumbai involving Iqbal Memon aka Iqbal Mirchi, a trusted aide of Dawood Ibrahim, who died in London in 2013. The ED has alleged that about Rs 190 crore of the Rs 225 crore was paid to Mirchi through the hawala route.

“BJP’s ‘donation saga’ gets murkier — electoral bond scam to donations from accused of ‘terror funding’. Why did BJP receive crores in donation from a company accused of buying properties of Iqbal Mirchi, a Dawood Ibrahim aid? Is this not ‘treason’ Mr Amit Shah?” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“Such is BJP’s perfidy. BJP milch the fight against terror to whip up communal nationalist jingoism for electoral profit. Then fills its coffers with money from those abetting terrorism,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

His CPI counterpart D Raja said the BJP has been exposed. “It is no less than terror funding. During demonetisation, Modi screamed that the move was to curb terror funding, then how does he justify receiving the dirty money from a firm linked to a terror accused?” Raja asked. “They have been taking money from various sources without showing any account. They have now been exposed.”

That RKW Developers had made donations to the BJP was first revealed by investigative news website Cobrapost in January. Cobrapost had then claimed that it had “unearthed a financial scam to the tune of more than Rs 31,000 crore” through which the “primary promoters of DHFL and their associate companies have committed a systemic fraud” to siphon off public money.

Cobrapost had alleged that the scam has been pulled off mainly by sanctioning and disbursing funds in secured and unsecured loans to dubious shell/pass-through companies related to DHFL’s own primary stakeholders Kapil Wadhawan, Aruna Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan through their proxies and associates, which have in turn passed the money to companies controlled by the Wadhawans.

The website had alleged that DHFL advanced monies to several companies in Gujarat and Karnataka around state elections, and also gave donations to the BJP.

DHFL has denied links to Sunblink Real Estate. In response to queries mailed by The Indian Express, it said: “DHFL in the normal course of its business has funded certain projects of various companies which were executed in and around Mumbai. The dues of Rs 2,186 crores comprise the principal amount and the interest payable on the principal sum. On account of certain corporate actions undertaken with/by Sunblink, as on date, Sunblink is mentioned as a borrower. The amounts were never lent to Sunblink as alleged in the media. The corporate actions have been only to enhance DHFL’s security cover and cash flow receivables on the lending.”