Opp unity outreach: Will come every 2 months, says Mamata as Delhi visit ends

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Kolkata at the end of her four-day visit to the national capital, calling her visit — during which she met a host of political leaders and called for opposition unity — “successful”.

Banerjee said that she now intends to come to Delhi once every two months and meet more Opposition leaders. During her visit this time, Banerjee also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari.

Her visit this time included meetings with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kanimozhi, Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abishek Manu Singhvi. She also spoke to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad. She said on Friday that she had also spoken to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on the phone. “Today, I spoke to Sharad ji also. He has gone to Mumbai. Next time, I will meet him also. The visit is successful. We have met for political purposes; we have met for development purpose. I think let us believe that democracy must go on. To save democracy, everyone will work together. The country is the biggest place to work. If democracy is in danger, then the country falls in danger too. ‘Loktantra Bachao, Desh ko Bachao’, this is our slogan. Let us do work for farmers, labourers and unemployed youth. We support the farmers fully and it will remain,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee said that while there were situations in West Bengal that required attention, she would make regular trips to Delhi from here on in. “I have thought that in two-month intervals, I will come once. In my state too, there is lots of rain. I don’t know if a flood like situation will happen or not. So I will have to go back and do that,” she said.

Banerjee said the Opposition parties must look at coming together and “being united”, as well as issues of development.

“Number one, country must be developed. We want development for the people. Now because of the diesel petrol price hike, the domestic gas price hike, the whole country is concerned. The government has taken more than 3.7 lakh crore rupees from the pockets of the common man in the way the diesel petrol and domestic gas hike is increasing. Farmers are on the road. Unemployment is rising. Covid is rising. What will happen with the third wave? I have told the Prime Minister that the third wave should not increase, and vaccines and medicines should be properly available. This is one side, the people’s side,” Banerjee said.

The other aspect, she said, was the Opposition coming together.

“I was not able to meet every leader because it is not allowed to enter Central Hall (of Parliament) because of Covid. But I have met many leaders. I think the outcome is good. Let us work together. There is only one topic — the country must be saved,” Banerjee said.