Opp tears into govt on lack of Budget focus on jobs; social, farm sectors

The Opposition on Monday slammed the government over rising unemployment in the country and the Budget allocating little for the farm sector or ordinary Indians.

Initiating the discussion on Budget 2022-23, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the Budget had betrayed aspirations of the people. “The expectation was that the government would acknowledge the unprecedented levels of unemployment, which has left countless citizens, especially the young, with little prospect for a brighter tomorrow,” Tharoor said. “Admit that one-fifth of India’s population has plunged a staggering 53% in the last five years in their income.”

He said while the wealth of the richest 100 Indians has soared to Rs 57 lakh crore, 4.7 crore Indians have slipped to extreme poverty. “Acknowledge that the Indian middle class has been left defenseless in the face of rising inflation, shrinking incomes and the consequent acceleration of household debt,” he said. “Recognise the widespread distress and the anguish in the agrarian economy. Concede that all these misfortunes were avoidable misadventures of your style of governance. A style of governance that prioritises one-man rule over conversation…”

DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran called the Budget “anti-federal and anti-people”.

“This government is completely ignoring people’s welfare,” he said. More than 50% of the Budget estimate is going to be borrowed. So, basically you are going to sell and beg.”

He also accused the government of being biased against states not governed by BJP.

“You have done nothing for farmers,” Maran said. “You have not even broached the subject of MSP. MNREGA budget has been slashed… even though demand for jobs rose due to the pandemic,” he said. Calling the Budget “disappointing”, TMC’s Sudeep Bandopadhyay said it “contributes nothing to the common people”.

Tharoor said there are budget cuts in schemes for crop insurance, MSP and fertliser, which has left many farmers’ groups to term this as a “revenge Budget”.