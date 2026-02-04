Opp slams Govt: Why announce US trade deal on X… is Parliament inferior?

Lashing out at the government over announcing the India-US trade deal on X instead of Parliament, CPI-M Rajya Sabha member John Brittas questioned on Tuesday whether the House had become “inferior to Elon Musk’s X platform”.

During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Brittas criticised the government for announcing the deal at 9 pm on social media rather than on the floor of Parliament during an ongoing session. “Is this House more important than Elon Musk’s X platform? That’s the question.”

He said that because of the timing of the announcement, PM Narendra Modi had to be “alert and awake at 11 pm at night to respond to his (US President) teasers”, while Cabinet ministers relied on X to “shower compliments on Donald Trump”.