Opposition slams government as House discusses climate change

A special discussion on climate change in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw Opposition lawmakers stress on the immediacy of taking action while some took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi five-pronged “panchamrit” that he offered at the COP-26 conference in Glasgow earlier this year.

“I do not know whether this panchamrit will solve the problem of the world,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

“The first elixir we got was notebandi (demonestisation). The second elixir we had got was GST. The third we had got was lockdown. We do not need any more elixir or netcar before being too cautious,” he said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Initiating the discussion, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that climate change is an “existential crisis” and no issue is more important than this.

“What is the plan? What is the policy? Does the government have any clarity or idea,” she asked, referring to the issue of displacement of people due to effects of climate change.

BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal asked the DMK member as how has she contributed in her constituency to fight climate change.

TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar too urged the government to provide “financial help” to save the Sunderbans, home to mangrove forests, and stressed on the need to phase out fossil fuels.

The House discussed the issue for over two hours, and Speaker Om Birla observed: “It is a matter of happiness for us that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been playing a leading role in solving this problem.”

In his address at the COP-26 climate summit, Modi announced a five-point action plan that included India’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.