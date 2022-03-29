Opp raises price rise issue in LS, seeks discussion

THE ISSUE of fuel price hike continued to rock Parliament on Monday as opposition members raised the issue in both Houses and demanded a rollback of the recent increase in petroleum prices.

Raising the issue of price rise in Lok Sabha, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that the government should hold a discussion on the issue in the House. “The condition of the common man in India has become worse. The way people of the country are being looted; it is important to raise the issue by bringing it to your notice,” he said.

Chowdhury said the prices of petrol, diesel, CNG and PNG are being increased daily. Besides, government has introduced a new system for 800 essential medicines from April 1, which will result in increase of prices of these drugs. He demanded that the government should roll back the prices. He also demanded that the government should discuss the issue in the House because it affects the common man.

DMK member T R Baalu said, “Day in day out, the common man and salaried class people are very much affected because of the price rise… For the past one week, there has been an increase of more than Rs 4 per litre on the price of petrol, and diesel also. This is not fair on the part of this government,” Baalu said.

TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the whole House is concerned about the price hike issue of diesel, petrol and gas.

“I apprehend that the range of price of petrol, diesel and domestic gas can go up to the number one position in the world also as it is increasing very fast. Nobody is replying about the reasons for it,” Bandyopadhyay said. “Such type of issues should be discussed on the floor of the House at least once…”

In Rajya Sabha, opposition members tried to raise the issue when the House met at 11 am but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for an hour, a move which came under criticism from some members.