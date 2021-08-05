Opp protests continue, Rajya Sabha approves three Bills by voice vote

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

The Rajya Sabha passed three out of the five Bills lined up by the government on Wednesday, possibly making it the most productive day — in terms of legislative business — of the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Parliament has faced disruptions every day since July 19 because of protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping scandal, issues of farm laws and price rise.

The Upper House functioned for less than an hour after lunch on Wednesday, during which it passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill. All three Bills were passed by voice vote amidst raucous scenes and loud sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

It was mainly members of the BJD, JDU, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, AIADMK, and Telugu Desam Party who participated in the discussion on the Bills. However, MPs such as CPM’s John Brittas, RJD’s Manoj Jha, AAP leader Sushil Kumar Gupta and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, on the other hand, took the opportunity to raise the Pegasus issue, farmers’ protest and the suspension of TMC MPs earlier in the day.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill proposes that even if a bank is temporarily unable to fulfil its obligations due to restrictions such as moratorium, depositors can access their deposits to the extent of the deposit insurance cover through interim payments by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to encourage smaller airports to expand air connectivity to relatively remote and far-flung areas. The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill seeks to encourage the start-up ecosystem and further boost ease of doing business.

Replying to the discussion on the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Opposition for raising the farmers’ issues when the minister concerned (Narendra Tomar) is willing to discuss the matter.

“While there are members who are not willing to support the Bill, I am still willing to hear them. Their inputs will definitely be thought about. But unfortunately they want to discuss issues on which the concerned minister is willing to have a discussion. This shows they are not interested in solutions and are only using the issue as an excuse for not participating.. it’s really a sad day for us,” she said.

Objecting to her intervention, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva raised a point of order that Sitharaman’s remarks should be expunged since she is supposed to reply on the Bill and not make allegations against members of the Opposition. “According to Rule 238, no member while seeking should make a personal charge against another member… the minister’s reply should only be regarding the Bill, not regarding the members,” he said.

With PTI Inputs