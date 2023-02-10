Opp pans Budget, says it fails on many fronts; BJP rejects criticism

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
The Union Budget has failed to address issues of unemployment, poverty and inflation, even as allocation for welfare schemes stands slashed, Opposition members said on Thursday during a debate on the Budget in Lok Sabha. Some MPs also raised the Adani issue.

“Words such as unemployment, poverty and inflation are absent from the Budget. These are the key problems facing the country. The new tax regime is riddled with conditions, but the richest, with over Rs 5 crore annual income, have been given tax relief. All social sector schemes have lower allocation this year,” Congress’s Amar Singh said.

Party MP M K Raghavan said MGNREGA funds have been slashed, and by doing so, the government is “bringing disaster to the life of the poor”. Minimum wages under MGNREGA must be increased, he added.

Defending the Budget, BJP members said the government is taking care of people from all sections of society, and it has contained inflation.

DMK’s A Raja said: “I am disappointed on four counts: food, health, agriculture, and employment and social security. The government is claiming the economy will grow at over 6%, but this assurance has not come true in nine years. You promised to double agriculture income by 2022. We are in 2023. Has it doubled? You are raving about capex expenditure. But agriculture has been neglected completely…. Millet has come to Parliament Central Hall, but it has been allocated just Rs 1-3 crore,” he said.

Raising the Adani issue, Raja said, “There were some serious allegations made against the PM. For reasons best known to the treasury benches, those allegations have not been refuted. In the absence of a refutation, the allegations stand to be true.”

He also asked how PM Narendra Modi claimed support of 140 crore people when the entire BJP-led alliance has 340-odd seats and 200-odd seats are with the Opposition.

CPI(M) member A M Arif also touched upon the Adani issue: “This government came to power promising good days for the people, but good days came only for crony capitalists…. Now there is talk of Amrit Kaal. So the government is now asking people to wait until 2047…”

Defending the government, BJP’s Ramkripal Yadav said the fact that the Opposition keeps “shouting Adani-Adani” shows that basic problems facing the average citizen have been solved.

TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar called the Budget “opportunistic and anti-people” and said, “Strangely, there is nothing for women even though the Finance Minister is a woman”.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD said people have got tired of BJP’s slogans.

Supriya Sule (NCP) said the Finance Minister skirted issues of “poverty, unemployment, inflation, recession, growth vs inflation challenges, and import-export imbalances”.

BJP’s Rajkumar Chahar spoke about how the Modi government has worked for women, the poor and the farmers through schemes that have given them toilets, houses, cylinders, fertilisers and irrigation. Fellow BJP member Jagdambika Pal said, “India has never had inflation less than 10%. In January 2023, inflation was just 5.6%. In 19 countries of Europe it is 8.9%. Food inflation is 9.8%. In the US it is over 11%.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 02:46 IST
