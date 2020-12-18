Opp joining protest to create unrest: CR Patil

CR Patil. (File)

Appealing to farmers to make a short video of themselves talking about the benefits of the new farm laws and circulate it on social media, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil on Thursday launched an attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the Kisan Sammelan at Bardoli, Patil alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were supporting the protest, “to create unrest and take political advantage in the name of farmers protest”.

Farmers from Surat, Tapi, Narmada and Bharuch attended the event where Patil said, “Sharad Pawar holds the record of remaining agriculture minister for the longest period during Congress rule. He also holds the record of failure as agricultural minister. During his tenure no bills were passed and no schemes were launched in favour of farmers.”

Calling Kejriwal a “paper tiger”, Patil said, “Delhi city has got the status of state, and its chief minister has powers just equivalent to a mayor… such a chief minister who is paper tiger, is also playing politics to show his presence nationally. He and Rahul Gandhi had nothing to do with farming.”

He claimed that in 2001, when Narendra Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat, APMC data pegged total sale of farm produce at Rs 9,000 crore, while today it is Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

“This shows that the income of the farmers has gone up due to the state government schemes… Khedut sammelans, Krushi Raths and meeting of the farmers with scientists and farm experts were also organised. Today Gujarat farmers are so strong and the strength they have got is due to Narendra Modi,” Patil added.

