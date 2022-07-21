Opposition, govt trade charges as protests over price rise, GST stall House proceedings

As the logjam in Parliament entered the third day of monsoon session on Wednesday, the Congress accused the government of running away from a discussion on issues of price-rise and hike in GST rates, while senior ministers hit back and asked the Opposition to follow norms, as presiding officers of both Houses have expressed readiness to hold a discussion.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could not transact any business. The lower House was adjourned twice, before the Chair adjourned it for the day just after 4 pm, while Rajya Sabha proceeding washed out completely.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Smriti Irani slammed the Opposition, particularly the Congress, and said the party has a “destructive” attitude towards democracy.

Goyal and Joshi also said the government is ready for a discussion and denied that it is running away from Parliament. They said the government will debate in Parliament on price-rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19 and is back in the House, as it is the Finance Minister who will reply to a debate on the matter.

“The Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh’s tweet that Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function,” Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside Parliament.

Joshi said the Congress is not interested in a constructive debate but in resorting to “destructive damage”. He said both Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Lok Sabha Speaker have expressed readiness for a discussion but the Opposition should follow the norms.

Irani, on the other hand, targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said he “may be unproductive politically but he should not dare to continuously curb Parliament’s productivity”. As the MP from Amethi between 2004 and 2019, Rahul never posed any questions in Parliament, she said. And when he “abandoned” the constituency and became the MP of Wayanad, Rahul’s attendance in Lok Sabha was less than 40 per cent in the winter session in 2019, Irani said.

Hitting out, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Narendra Modi government has refused an urgent debate on price-rise and increase in GST rates on essential food items. “The Rajya Sabha got adjourned for the day. If only the Prime Minister shows some sensitivity to address people’s issues in Parliament,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the GST rate hike on essential commodities has hit the poor and the middle class. He said the Opposition wants a discussion in Rajya Sabha under rule 267. “It is said (by the government side) that the Chairman is willing to allow a discussion and the government is ready but the Congress and Opposition is not allowing a discussion….Rule 267 clearly states suspension of all business for taking up a discussion.”

“Rule 267 is a specific rule,” he maintained. “We want an immediate discussion suspending all business because the issue is very important…the government is increasing taxes…prices of essential commodities are increasing…we can’t agree to hold a discussion on it at a later date… Let the Prime Minister come to the House and say they have done a good thing.”

Kharge added that price-rise has never affected people like Goyal.

In Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them an opportunity to raise the issues during Zero Hour. “This House is for discussions, not for shouting slogans,” Birla said. “This kind of conduct is not appropriate…there is a process to be followed by members.”

In the Upper House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also said he has allowed a discussion on the issue of price rise, even as opposition parties insisted that the discussion be held immediately, setting aside the agenda of the day.