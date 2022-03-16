Opp, Govt spar in House over ban on channels, Governors

OPPOSITION AND treasury benches on Tuesday locked horns in Lok Sabha over the Centre’s move to ban certain news channels citing security issues and the delay in Governors clearing the Bills passed by the Assemblies.

Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi sought to know whether the I&B Ministry had given a showcause notice on what security issue it found before restricting a channel from broadcasting. Just denying a channel on the basis of a security clearance, without the said channel knowing the reason, worries us about the state of freedom of Press in today’s India, he said.

Minister of State L Murugan shot back, raising questions about the Congress government’s history in the matter. “I want to ask the honourable Member not to worry about freedom of speech and freedom of the Press. I do not want to recall the memories of 1975 as to what happened at that time in our country.”

The minister then added that whoever wants to get permission to run a TV channel has to give an application to the ministry. “The ministry forwards it to Ministry of Home Affairs, which would further consider the issues pertaining to national security… I want to tell him that this is not about the security flaws but about national security.” He also said the government has taken action against the 159 TV channels, which acted against the Programme Code and the Advertisement Code.

Raising the issue of the Governor not giving assent to the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK leader T R Baalu said the Centre should call back the Governor. Raising the issue in zero hour, Baalu said since M K Stalin took oath as Chief Minister, more than seven Bills had been passed and sent to the Governor for assent, but they are still pending. “They are either held by the Governor or reserved for the consideration of the President. So far, he has not sent all the seven Bills to the President. He is keeping them in cold storage,” Baalu said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal said Baalu should have given a notice to raise the issue of Governor in the House. But Baalu continued to speak. “Are we running a jungle raj?,” he said.