Fields of opium landed Chhattisgarh BJP leader in police net, he now blames domestic help

Days after police arrested a BJP leader in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district for allegedly illegally cultivating opium in his distant relative’s field, he is learnt to have told investigators that a domestic help hired from Rajasthan five years ago is to blame. Investigators, however, are taking the claims with a pinch of salt, sources said.
The BJP leader, Vinayak Tamrakar, 58, was in charge of state coordination for rice milling processing work in the BJP’s farmers’ wing and was suspended by the party on the day of his arrest.
The Indian Express visited the field on Tuesday and spotted scattered opium plants, while a tractor was being used to level the ground. The field is now guarded by a few armed policemen.
The opium, police said, was clandestinely planted between maize and wheat crops on a five-acre plot of land on the banks of the Shivnath river.
Tamrakar and his family own over 100 acres of ancestral land and a farmhouse in the village, and he was overseeing the family’s farming business. This land is in the name of two women who are distant relatives of Tamrakar. The women told police that they had not visited the farm in the last three years and that the land was under Tamrakar’s control.
Tamrakar, who was arrested on March 7, has denied all allegations, saying he had no idea about the opium plantation and pushing the blame onto his 27-year-old domestic help, it is learnt.
The domestic help, Vikas Bishnoi, has been arrested along with another domestic help, Manish Thakur, 45.
Story continues below this ad
Two more accused are on the run. “Tamrakar hired Bishnoi in 2021 and provided accommodation to him near the same field,” a police officer said.
The three accused are currently in police custody.
During the raid on March 7, police seized opium plants collectively worth Rs 8 crore. The three arrested accused have been booked under the NDPS Act Sections 8 (Prohibition of Certain Operations) and 18 (Punishment for Contravention in Relation to Opium Poppy and Opium).
On Monday, 29 Congress MLAs were suspended by the Speaker of Chhattisgarh’s Legislative Assembly because they protested in the Well of the House after their demand for a discussion on the case was rejected. Their suspension was later revoked.
The case first came to light after former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel reached the farm on Saturday and posted photos and videos of the opium plantation on social media.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More