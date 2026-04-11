‘Opinions differ, but everyone is heard’: Speaker Om Birla on why discussions go ‘late into night’ in Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said it has been his endeavour and responsibility to remain impartial and fair, and ensure that everyone’s opinions are heard in Parliament.
Addressing a press conference in Goa, where he attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-VII Conference, Birla said, “Everyone’s views and opinions should be heard in Parliament. You must have seen the debates and discussions going late into the night in Parliament. On every Bill, the discussion often went beyond the allocated time, with maximum participation of the members. Opinions may differ, since…there are members with different ideologies, but when Parliament is in session, it is our effort to ensure that everyone’s thinking, perspectives and opinions are heard. And this is why on each Bill or Motion, discussion was allowed for more than the allocated time.”
“It is my effort to ensure that I am impartial and fair and play this role, and as the Speaker, it is my responsibility to do so, too,” he added.
Earlier on Friday, at the valedictory session of the Conference, Birla said democracy becomes stronger with the active participation of the youth, and called on young people to increase their participation to make governance more transparent, people-centric and accountable.
Stressing the need to further enhance women’s participation in the legislative process, Birla said, “Indian women are excelling across diverse sectors, including business, education, and science and their representation in policymaking and lawmaking should grow in proportion to their contributions.”
Birla said that greater participation of women would bring greater sensitivity to governance, making policymaking more people-centric and better aligned with societal needs.
Referring to the discussions held during the plenary sessions, Birla said the three states of CPA Zone VII, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, have placed strong emphasis on the development of coastal regions. He said these states have demonstrated successful models of converting challenges into opportunities.
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At the valedictory session, Goa governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that legislative institutions must remain active forums of policy deliberation and public accountability. He said frequent disruptions or limited sittings diminish the opportunity for meaningful debate and weaken the ability of legislators to perform constitutional functions.
“In this context, it is important for all of us to reflect on the two key aspects of legislative functioning. First, the number of working days of our legislators… adequate sittings are essential to ensure that legislation, financial scrutiny and public issues receive the attention they deserve. Second, the productivity and quality of deliberations within the House…the time available to legislators must be utilised effectively through informed participation, constructive debate and serious consideration of issues affecting citizens. In this endeavour, the role of the Opposition is indispensable. In a parliamentary democracy, the Opposition is not merely a political adversary, it is an integral component of the democratic framework,” he said.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
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Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
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