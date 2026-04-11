‘Opinions differ, but everyone is heard’: Speaker Om Birla on why discussions go ‘late into night’ in Parliament

Birla said that greater participation of women would bring greater sensitivity to governance, making policymaking more people-centric and better aligned with societal needs.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said it has been his endeavour and responsibility to remain impartial and fair, and ensure that everyone’s opinions are heard in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, where he attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-VII Conference, Birla said, “Everyone’s views and opinions should be heard in Parliament. You must have seen the debates and discussions going late into the night in Parliament. On every Bill, the discussion often went beyond the allocated time, with maximum participation of the members. Opinions may differ, since…there are members with different ideologies, but when Parliament is in session, it is our effort to ensure that everyone’s thinking, perspectives and opinions are heard. And this is why on each Bill or Motion, discussion was allowed for more than the allocated time.”